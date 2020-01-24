Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Kurla West; 3 fire engines at the spot

A major fire broke out late on Friday evening near the Kurla Railway station in Mumbai.
The fire broke out in a residential area near the the l ward office in Kurla West, reported The Free Press Journal's Simran Khan.
The fire is believed to have begun with C block in the Mehtab building -- a structure that is over 80 years old.
Three fire engines are at the spot.
Further details awaited.
