Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla slum, no casualties reported

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Byculla hutments caught fire on Monday | Salman Ansari/ FPJ
A fire broke out in a slum colony in Mumbai on Monday morning; there was no report of any casualty, the civic officials said. The blaze erupted around 11.30 am in a slum located on KK Marg in Byculla.

The fire was confined to six-seven hutments and dense smoke enveloped the area because of the fire.

According to the civic body, at least eight fire engines and other firefighting vehicles including water tanker were rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

The visuals of the incident showed the hutments that caught fire were in close proximity with others. The roof had been completely destroyed in the fire that broke out earlier today.

