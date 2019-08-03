Mumbai: Fire breaks out in building in Abdul Rehman Street

A fire broke out at Navrang building in Abdul Rehman Street earlier today. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. A firefighter suffered from suffocation and was subsequently shifted to hospital for treatment.
Firefighting operation is still underway.
Further details are awaited
