Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a building located at Abdul Rehman Street, no injuries reported

According to fire brigade officials, the fire is brought under and a cooling operation is underway. The exact cause of the fire was not yet known.

This comes days after a major fire broke out at City Centre Mall near Mumbai Central. The fire was doused after 56 hours. This is probably one of the longest fire-fighting operations in Mumbai in recent times. On 22 October, the fire at the City Centre Mall in Mumbai Central broke out on the second floor of the basement-plus-three-storey structure at around 8.50 pm.

On Friday, a major fire broke out at a godown in the western suburb of Malad in Mumbai, no injuries were reported. The blaze erupted around 5.50 pm at the godown located in the Triveni Nagar area. Seven fire engines and four jumbo tankers were sent to the spot to bring the fire under control. The fire was initially categorised as level-1 (minor), but was upgraded to level-2 around 6.50 pm.