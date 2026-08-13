 Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In 22-Storey Alivn Tower In Byculla, Firefighting Operation Underway; No Injuries Reported | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Fire Breaks Out In 22-Storey Alivn Tower In Byculla, Firefighting Operation Underway; No Injuries Reported | Video

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In 22-Storey Alivn Tower In Byculla, Firefighting Operation Underway; No Injuries Reported | Video

A fire broke out in the meter cabin of the first floor of Alivn Tower, a G+22-storey building on Maulana Azad Road in Byculla, Mumbai, at 12.24 pm on Thursday. The Mumbai Fire Brigade classified it as an L-1 fire and launched firefighting operations. Mumbai Police, BEST, 108 Ambulance and ward staff were also deployed. No injuries were reported.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Thursday, August 13, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In 22-Storey Alivn Tower In Byculla, Firefighting Operation Underway; No Injuries Reported | Video
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In 22-Storey Alivn Tower In Byculla, Firefighting Operation Underway; No Injuries Reported | Video | File photo

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a high-rise building on Maulana Azad Road in Byculla on Thursday afternoon. The fire officials immediately rushed to the site and the firefighting operation is currently underway. No injuries have been reported so far, according to fire officials.

Read Also
Vile Parle Building Fire: Iron Press Left On Clothes Suspected To Have Triggered Blaze That Killed...
Vile Parle Building Fire: Iron Press Left On Clothes Suspected To Have Triggered Blaze That Killed...

According to information received from the BMC Disaster Management Cell, the fire was reported at 12.24 pm in the meter cabin on the first floor of the ground-plus-22-storey B Wing of Alivn Tower, located opposite Nagori Nursing Home in the Madanpura area.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade classified the incident as an L-1 (minor) fire call. Firefighting operations are currently underway at the site. Multiple agencies have been mobilised, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), Mumbai Police, BEST, 108 Ambulance services and ward staff. No injuries reported so far. Further details awaited. 

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/ 

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source