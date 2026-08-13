Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In 22-Storey Alivn Tower In Byculla, Firefighting Operation Underway; No Injuries Reported | Video | File photo

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a high-rise building on Maulana Azad Road in Byculla on Thursday afternoon. The fire officials immediately rushed to the site and the firefighting operation is currently underway. No injuries have been reported so far, according to fire officials.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to information received from the BMC Disaster Management Cell, the fire was reported at 12.24 pm in the meter cabin on the first floor of the ground-plus-22-storey B Wing of Alivn Tower, located opposite Nagori Nursing Home in the Madanpura area.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade classified the incident as an L-1 (minor) fire call. Firefighting operations are currently underway at the site. Multiple agencies have been mobilised, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), Mumbai Police, BEST, 108 Ambulance services and ward staff. No injuries reported so far. Further details awaited.