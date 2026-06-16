Mumbai: MMRDA Issues Statement On Viral Video Of Fire At Under-Construction Metro 2B Site In Bandra, Burning Debris Falls Near Moving Traffic |

Mumbai: A fire broke out late Monday night on an under-construction section of Mumbai Metro Line 2B near the start of the Bandra Reclamation flyover, triggering panic among motorists after burning debris reportedly fell close to moving traffic below.

The incident occurred at around 11 pm on the elevated cable-stayed portion of the Metro 2B corridor, a key infrastructure project being developed above one of Mumbai’s crucial east-west road connectors linking Bandra East and Bandra West.

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Video Shows Debris Falling Near Ongoing Traffic

Videos from the scene showed flames and thick plumes of smoke rising from the elevated structure while vehicles continued moving underneath. The visuals have sparked serious concerns regarding safety arrangements at ongoing metro construction sites located directly above active public roads.

MMRDA Issues Statement After Video Goes Viral

Following the incident, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) confirmed that the fire was reported at approximately 10:52 pm near P-400 (LHS), Pylon-4, 4th Level of the under-construction Metro Line-2B project.

According to MMRDA, the fire involved wooden shuttering materials, commonly referred to as Doka materials, used during construction work. Authorities stated that the blaze was swiftly brought under control by the site emergency response team along with the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

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No Injuries Reported In The Incident

“No injuries were reported, and no damage to the metro structure was reported,” the authority said in an official statement. MMRDA further stated that the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation and a detailed inquiry has already been initiated.

The authority reiterated that it follows a 'zero-tolerance approach' towards safety lapses across all project sites and warned that any agency found violating prescribed safety protocols would face action as per contractual provisions and applicable regulations.

The Metro Line-2B package where the incident occurred is being executed by J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd under the supervision of the AICA Consortium, which serves as the project’s general consultant. Officials also stated that preventive safety measures across metro construction sites have now been reinforced to ensure the safety of workers as well as the general public.