Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Renault service centre in Andheri East

On Thursday morning, a fire broke out at a Renault service centre on Parsi Panchayat Road in Mumbai's Andheri East area.

The fire incident was reported at around 11 AM. Around nine fire tenders were reportedly at the spot.

No injuries or casualties have been reported as of now, said the fire department officials.

Although the entire warehouse jammed with cars went ablaze, causing a substantial amount of damage in the process, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Another fire incident was reported at around the same time at a high-rise in the Powai area of Mumbai on this day.

The fire reportedly broke out on the second floor of the Trikuta Tower near the Suncity complex in Powai. No casualties at the site have been reported.

Earlier last week, the nearly 56-hour-long fire-fighting operation on a blaze that broke out at City Centre Mall in Mumbai Central area was deemed one of the longest of such operations in recent times.

Over 3,500 people from the adjacent residential high- rise were evacuated, while five fire brigade personnel including a deputy fire officer were injured.

As many as 88 water tankers were pressed into service, and around 300 people were rescued from the basement.

The fire was initially categorised as level 1 (minor) but was upgraded to Level-3 at 10.45 PM and to Level-4 at 2.30 AM, after flames spread to other parts of the building.

