Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Brick bunder in Reay road; no civilian injured

The fire began at 1.16 pm in the afternoon and the firefighters were still engaged in dousing it. As many as four fire engines and five jumbo tankers were deployed.

Sherine RajUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 03:47 PM IST
On August 6, a fire broke out at Brick bunder in Reay road in a two storey (ground + one floor) structure. The officials said that no civilians were injured however one firefighter did sustain minor injuries.

The Fire Control department officials said that the fire will be doused in a matter of a few more minutes. As many as four fire engines and five jumbo tankers were deployed.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited.

