Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Borivali’s Annex Mall, Sparks Panic Among Shoppers Near Western Express Highway

A fire broke out at Annex Mall in Mumbai’s Borivali East area on Friday afternoon, triggering panic among shoppers and locals in the busy commercial neighbourhood near the Western Express Highway.

According to officials, the incident was reported at around 2.03 pm, following which teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and immediately began firefighting operations.

Level I Fire Declared

The blaze reportedly erupted inside a hotel located on the first floor of the shopping complex situated in Siddhartha Nagar. Within minutes, thick smoke was seen billowing from a section of the building, prompting concern among visitors and nearby residents.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it a Level I fire at around 2.07 pm. Multiple fire engines and emergency response teams were deployed to prevent the flames from spreading further inside the mall premises.

Police personnel and ward officials also reached the location to assist with crowd management and ensure safety around the area.

Traffic Movement Affected Near WEH

The incident led to traffic congestion near the Western Express Highway stretch adjoining the mall as emergency vehicles occupied a part of the road during the operation.

Shoppers and staff members were seen rushing out of the complex after the fire alarm and smoke created panic inside the premises. However, officials confirmed that no injuries or casualties had been reported till the latest update.

Smoke billows out of Annex Mall, Borivali East. This fire was completely avoidable! Complained months ago to BMC R/Central Ward officers regarding massive violations & illegal gas cylinder use inside the 1st-floor restaurant. Zero action taken. Who takes responsibility now?… pic.twitter.com/I1BK4ar4b9 — Bhavesh Kalia… (@bpkalia) May 15, 2026

Cause Yet To Be Known

Authorities said the exact cause of the fire remains unclear at present. A detailed inspection is expected to be carried out once the blaze is completely brought under control.

Officials stated that further details regarding the extent of damage and the source of the fire would be known after the investigation.