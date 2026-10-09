Mumbai Fire: 5 Including 2 Children Injured In Gas Pipeline Blaze At IIT Powai Campus

Five people were injured after a cooking gas pipeline leak triggered a fire at an under-construction site on the IIT Powai campus | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: Five people, including two children, were injured after a fire broke out at IIT Powai Campus, Hostel No. 6, following a leakage in a cooking gas pipe. As per the BMC's disaster management cell report, the incident was reported at 10.24 pm.

"The fire broke out in a shed used by private workers at an under-construction building while cooking. There was a leakage in the gas pipeline, resulting in a flare-up. Five persons were reported injured and were taken to Rajawadi Hospital. Four of the injured were transferred to Kasturba Hospital. The injured are in stable condition. Mumbai police, civic ward staff and other personnel are deployed at the site."

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The victims are identified as Ansh Ahirwar, 12, Tahjib Aalam, 9, Ishwar Sing, 37, Shivkumar Singh, 34, and Anilkumar Yadav, 23.

All the victims are in stable medical condition. Further investigation is underway by the concerned authorities.

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