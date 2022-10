Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

On October 26, Wednesday, an FIR has been registered against a person named Pradeep Bhalekar at Samta Nagar PS for using derogatory words on social media against Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis & Union minister Narayan Rane. Search is on to nab the accused.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.