Mumbai: FIR Registered After 29-Yr-Old Gangraped By 2 Men On CSMT Premises; Search On For Accused & Victim, Say Police

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) | Wikimedia

Mumbai, October 4: A case of gang rape with a 29-year-old woman has been registered at the MRA Marg Police Station in Crawford Market area of Mumbai after two men allegedly raped a woman on the premises of CSMT station.

As per the information available, the incident took place on the night of September 22. Reports claimed that the woman was standing along outside the CSMT railway platform when two unknown people arrived at the spot. One of the accused reportedly gagged the woman and the two accused dragged the woman to the nearby taxi stand and raped her taking turns.

First, a case was filed with the CSMT railway police on the complaint of the woman. Later, the case was transferred to MRA Marg Police Station. However, according to news agency ANI, as soon as the information was received, the officials of MRA Marg Police Station reached the social institution in Dadar to investigate the case but the victim woman was not found there.

At present, the police are searching for the victim woman and the accused, reported news agency ANI quoting Mumbai Police.