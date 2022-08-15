Mumbai: FIR against singer Rahul Jain for raping costume stylist in his flat; he says allegation 'baseless'

Rahul Jain | File

Oshiwara police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a Bollywood singer-composer for allegedly sexually assaulting a 30-year-old woman costume stylist at his flat in Mumbai, an official said on Monday. The singer, while talking to the media later, denied the allegations, calling them baseless.

In her statement recorded at the police station, the complainant, who works as a freelance costume stylist, alleged that the singer had contacted her on Instagram and praised her work. He allegedly asked her to visit his flat located in a high rise in Andheri, assuring that she will be appointed as his personal costume stylist, a police official said.

The woman allegedly visited the singer at his flat on August 11. As per the allegations, he asked her to accompany her to his bedroom under the pretext of showing her his belongings and sexually assaulted her, the official said. The woman also claimed that the suspect also allegedly tried to destroy the evidence.

Police has registered the FIR under sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 323 (Punishment for voluntary causing hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Jain. The police have not made any arrest in the case so far, officials said.