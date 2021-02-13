Mumbai: FIR against eight for duping investor of Rs 18.50 lakh

Police in Maharashtra's Thane have registered an FIR against eight persons, four of them suspected to be from the UK, for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 18.50 lakh by making him invest in a company, an official said on Saturday. The case was registered at Vartak Nagar police station in the city, he said.

"The accused had formed a shell company in healthcare sector. They posted details about the company on various social media platforms and sought investments from people," the official said. They lured the complainant, a 49-year-old contractor from Thane, and made him invest in the company in February last year by promising him good returns, he said.