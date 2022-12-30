Mumbai: Financial bids for Bullet train station at BKC opened | Representative pic

Mumbai: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has opened financial bids for the design and construction of the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) high-speed rail station for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train corridor.

The financial bids of three technically qualified bidders were opened on Wednesday and M/s Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd and Hindustan Construction Company Limited Joint Venture (M/s MEIL-HCC Joint Venture) have quoted the lowest bid. The technical bids of this tender were opened on Nov 4.

The BKC station

The BKC station will have six platforms and the length of each platform is nearly 415m (sufficient to accommodate a 16-coach bullet train). The BKC station is the only underground station on the Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet train corridor.

The platform is planned 24m underground. There will be three floors comprising the platform, a concourse and a service floor. Two entry/exit points have been planned to facilitate access to nearby Metro 2B station and the MTNL building.

The station has been planned in a way that ample space is available for passenger movement and amenities at the concourse and platform levels. A dedicated skylight has been provided for natural lighting. Some amenities include waiting areas, a business class lounge, nursery, rest rooms, smoking rooms and information kiosks.

NHSRCL Managing Director Rajendra Prasad said earlier this month that the company will try to run Bullet trains in Gujarat by August 2027. Mr Prasad said his team is working 24x7 and is confident that a trial run will be conducted by June 2026 between Surat to Bilimora.

NHSRCL is a special arm of the Indian Railways that looks after high-speed rail projects. It was incorporated on Feb 12, 2016, under the Companies Act, 2013 with the object of financing, constructing, maintaining, and managing the High-Speed Rail Corridor in India.

Read Also Mumbai: Bullet train BKC land acquisition is held up due to Covid Centre