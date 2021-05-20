Mumbai: File pertaining to 70 irrigation projects cleared after Jayant Patil's outburst

Mumbai, May 19: Finally, the Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte led committee has cleared the file pertaining to the revised administrative approval for 70 irrigation projects which was in various stages of development but stalled for want of financial allocation. The decision came after Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil’s outburst in the last cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray against delays by the Chief Secretary-led committee for giving its consent which was already approved by the cabinet.

A senior minister told the Free Press Journal, "The state cabinet on Wednesday cleared the minutes in this regard paving the way for implementation of 70 stalled projects with revised administrative approval. ‘’Some of these projects are completed almost 80% while some over 70% which can be commissioned in stages ahead of the next assembly election slated for 2024 with the additional funds. Patil was upset over the slow movement of files and delays in clearing them especially when the cabinet had given its consent.’’

He said Patil had raised the propriety issue and wanted to know whether Cabinet is supreme or the Chief Secretary.

Patil was annoyed that his department’s proposal was pending clearance for the last two months. Patil had argued that he had to face such a situation despite working as a minister and holding various departments during 1999 and 2014.

As reported by Free Press Journal, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had downplayed media reports of rift between Patil and Kunte saying that it is a part of the administration and he and Patil have been in the government for many years. ‘’There is no truth in it. This is part of the administration,’’ Pawar noted.