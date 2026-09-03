Mumbai: Ferry Develops Technical Snag Near Gateway Of India; 38 Passengers And Crew Rescued | VIDEO

A nearby ferry towed the stranded Anwari back to Gateway of India Jetty after it developed a technical problem at sea | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 3, 2026: A ferry boat carrying 34 passengers and four crew members developed a technical snag in the Arabian Sea near the Gateway of India on Thursday evening. All 38 people on board were safely brought back to the jetty.

Ferry Develops Technical Snag

According to the police, the Anwari ferry boat, which operates a 30-minute sea ride from the Gateway of India, suddenly stopped at around 8.30 pm, approximately 1.5 nautical miles from the Gateway of India, while returning towards the jetty.

The boat had 34 passengers and four crew members, making a total of 38 people on board. After receiving information about the incident from the control room, Beat No. 1 Police Constable Abhijit Shinde and Police Naik Gurav immediately assessed the situation and began looking for a nearby boat that could assist the stranded ferry.

Ferry Towed Back To Jetty

Police learnt that another ferry, Azad Hind, was in the vicinity. The officers traced its owner, Junaid Mulla, and contacted him. With his assistance, the crew of the Azad Hind ferry was alerted and the boat was sent towards the stranded Anwari ferry.

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The Azad Hind reached the location shortly afterwards and towed the disabled Anwari ferry back to Gateway of India Jetty No. 2. The stranded ferry was brought safely to the jetty at around 9.10 pm. Colaba Police said all 34 passengers and four crew members were safe, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

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