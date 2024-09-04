Mumbai: FDA Launches Special Festival Food Safety Campaign From September To December 2024 To Prevent Adulteration And Ensure Quality | Representational Image

Mumbai: With the festive season fast approaching, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Maharashtra has launched a special campaign to curb food adulteration and ensure the safety of food products.

Starting from September 2024 and continuing through December 2024, the campaign aims to address the increased demand for milk and milk products such as Khoya, sweets, paneer, curd, ghee, as well as other high-demand festival items like edible oil, farsan, semolina, flour, dry fruits, and more.

The FDA’s heightened vigilance comes in response to concerns over potential adulteration and contamination, which often surge during festivals like Ganeshotsav, Dussehra, Diwali, and Christmas. Adulteration for financial gain during this time poses a serious risk to public health, as unsanitary production environments and improper storage can lead to the contamination of food products, potentially endangering consumers and undermining the spirit of celebration.

To counter these threats, the FDA has outlined a comprehensive set of measures to be implemented by Food Safety Officers and Designated Officers across the state. Their mission is to ensure that food products meet safety standards and that consumers can enjoy festival treats without fear of adulteration.

FDA has outlined a series of key actions under this special festival campaign aimed at safeguarding food safety. Food Safety Officers across Maharashtra will ramp up their inspections, with a mandate to conduct at least ten checks per month.

These inspections will target manufacturers and sellers of sweets, dairy products, and other high-demand festival foods, with a focus on identifying and addressing any suspicious items. The FDA will also closely monitor the supply chain of Khoya and Mawa, two products that are particularly prone to adulteration, by inspecting transportation vehicles, including private buses and trucks, to ensure proper storage and safe handling.

Additionally, enhanced surveillance will be carried out throughout the festive period to keep a close watch on the production and sale of milk products and sweets.

Food safety on wheels (FSW) units will be deployed for on-the-spot testing of food samples, training food professionals, and educating consumers about food safety standards. The FDA is also prioritizing education and awareness for food businesses, with district offices set to hold meetings to guide manufacturers and sellers on legal provisions and hygiene practices.

Finally, to prevent food poisoning incidents, stringent inspections will be conducted to ensure food is produced, stored, and sold in hygienic conditions, with immediate enforcement actions against violators.