Mumbai FDA Action: Cafe Mondegar, Maharashtra Biryani Center Among 4 Food Establishments Facing Licence Suspension

Maharashtra Biryani Center in Kandivali East faced licence suspension after FDA inspectors found violations of prescribed food safety and hygiene norms | File Photo

Mumbai, September 15, 2026: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of four food establishments in Mumbai, including Cafe Mondegar in Colaba and Maharashtra Biryani Center in Kandivali East, for violating food safety and hygiene norms.

Inspections found temperature-control failures, poor sanitation, inadequate drainage and other violations prescribed under Schedule 4 of food safety regulations.

Cafe Mondegar Violations

At Cafe Mondegar, located at Metro House, Colaba, an inspection on September 12 found that hot food was not being maintained at the required temperature of above 60°C, while cold storage was not maintained below 5°C. Inspectors also found improper thawing of food items and failure to rapidly cool cooked food as required under food safety norms.

The inspection further revealed structural and hygiene deficiencies, including dampness-damaged flooring and inadequate drainage near the food preparation area, posing a risk of cross-contamination. Food equipment was also found to be inadequately cleaned and sanitised.

Maharashtra Biryani Center in Kandivali East faced licence suspension after FDA inspectors found violations of prescribed food safety and hygiene norms | File Photo

Other Establishments Face Action

At Maharashtra Biryani Center in Kandivali East, an inspection on September 11 found violations of Schedule 4 requirements, following which the FDA initiated further legal action and suspended its licence.

The FDA also suspended the licence of Tribhuvan Dairy Farm, Shop No. 1 and 4, Venus Regency Cooperative Housing Society, Navroji Lane, Ghatkopar West, after an inspection on September 11 found Schedule 4 violations.

Similarly, Mahavir Cashew & Foods Pvt Ltd, Bhanushali Nagar, V N Bhanushali Marg, Tilak Road, Ghatkopar East, was found violating Schedule 4 requirements during an inspection on September 11, leading to suspension of its licence.

Festival Food Safety Drive

Meanwhile, as part of its festival food safety drive, the FDA inspected 38 food establishments across Greater Mumbai and collected 47 samples of milk, khoya, ghee, sweets and other food products for analysis.

Officials seized 248 kg of food products worth Rs 66,740 from two establishments, including 225 kg of khoya and 23 kg of burfi. Licences of nine establishments were suspended for violations under the Food Safety and Standards Act, while another establishment was fined Rs 20,000.

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FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the department would remain strict on food quality and enforcement of the law in Maharashtra. “Playing with the health of consumers and the public will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said, adding that strict legal action would continue against establishments selling or storing expired or adulterated food products.

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