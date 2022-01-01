Mumbai: F&B joints must submit CCTV footage for December 31-January 1 to their ward offices

Mumbai: With the Mumbai police banning congregations and gatherings between 5 pm and 5 am until January 15, the BMC has formed teams in all 24 wards to keep a watch on public places and food and beverage establishments to ensure that people don’t gather for new year celebrations.

The ward officer of Borivali West has written to AHAR Indian Hotel and Restaurant Organisation appealing to adhere to guidelines and submit CCTV footage of their restaurant for December 31-January 1 with the ward office. If restaurants fail to submit CCTV footage, action will be taken against establishments, the BMC said.

R-Central ward officer Vaqar Javed said, “We have formed three teams in our ward; one is for the Gorai area and the other two teams have started visiting various other public places. There are approximately 500 establishments in our ward and we have picked up one officer from each department.” He said establishments need to submit CCTV footage for two days on a pen drive.

Andheri West ward officer Prithviraj Chavan said three teams have been formed in his ward, too. One team dedicatedly kept a watch on the Juhu beach area last night to take action against violators of state guidelines.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 09:16 AM IST