Mumbai: Father-son booked for driving car with 'MLA' sticker

Mumbai: Matunga police has booked a father son duo after they were found to be driving a car bearing a Member of Legislative Assembly(MLA) sticker. The investigation revealed that the sole purpose of pasting such sticker on the car is unrestricted movement.

On Tuesday afternoon, during a nakabandi near Maheshwari circle in Matunga, the police stopped a vehicle. The MLA stickers on the car grabbed the police's attention.

However, when the police inquired whether the car belongs to the present or a former MLA, its driver Kamlesh Shah, 54 could not give satisfactory answers. Following this he was taken to the police station.

The investigation revealed that the car belongs to Shah's son Tanish, 28. The lockdown has imposed a strict restriction on vehicular movement and police has put up checkpoints at various locations. Hence, the duo put up the stickers for swift access.

"We have booked the two for fraudulent act, impersonation, under the State Emblem of India act and for violating the COVID19 Epidemic act norms," said Senior Police Inspector Vijaysingh Ghatge of Matunga police station. "We have issued them a notice and we are now investigating from where they received those stickers," informed an official.