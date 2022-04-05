Mumbai: Father sentenced to 25-years in prison for raping minor daughter

Observing that a father lays a foundation for security, trust and love and the victim’s father himself caused immeasurable pain to her own daughter, a Mumbai special court on Tuesday sentenced a 37-year-old man to 25-years in prison.

The 13-year-old daughter, then studying in Class 7, had been sexually assaulted by the man repeatedly over the period of one year. He had threatened her with beatings if she disclosed it.

The girl had finally confided with her paternal grandmother, who used to live in the home with them when she missed her periods and her grandmother enquired with her about it. The grandmother then lodged a police complaint upon which the arrest was made.

The wife of the man had left him due to his drinking problem. The teen lived with her grandmother, father, two uncles and siblings. The court commended the grandmother for seeking justice even though she will be required to look after the three children of the man at such an old age.

“A father makes his daughter’s life safe and protects her from getting hurt but the victim’s father himself has caused immeasurable pain to her. The childhood trauma is bound to affect the victim,” the court said while refusing him leniency.

The court also referred to the long duration of time that the child had kept quiet stating that it does not appear she had any knowledge that she would be cared for and protected if she raised her voice.

“The court finds that the victim was not aware of the need to speak up and also, whom to approach,” it stated.

Citing provisions of the POCSO Act, it said that there are rules for spreading awareness and also if the child needs to be taken away from home and placed in a children’s home or shelter home.

Special Judge Bharti Kale said the Acts and rules are in place and there is a need for spreading more awareness about them.

“The cases are detected and the offenders are punished. As per the POCSO Act, punishing offenders and taking appropriate steps for the protection of children are equally important,” Judge Kale observed.

The court further said that in many cases it is seen that children are made aware of good and bad touch through various programmes held mainly on the initiative of the police department such as ‘Police Didi’. It said that many children have opened up in such programmes and crimes have been detected.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 08:07 PM IST