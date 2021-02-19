Mumbai: Father-daughter duo duped of Rs 5 lakh

A city-based father-daughter duo was duped of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of getting dollars worth Rs 20 lakh in exchange for just Rs 5 lakh. The conwoman gave them papers in exchange for dollars and duped them of the hard-earned money. While a case has been registered at Saki Naka Police Station, no arrest has been made yet.

According to police sources, the complainant, a security officer with a cruise liner ship in Australia, arrived in the city early this month to visit her parents. When the complainant was in the market with her father, she was approached by a middle-aged woman, who befriended them and showed them a note of $20, and said that she had at least 1,475 such notes in the denomination of $20, which is valued at Rs 20 lakh. But since she wants to encash the money quickly, she was willing to give it away for Rs 5 lakh.

Believing the woman, the complainant and her father found it to be a good deal and showed interest in the proposition. Subsequently, the woman introduced the father-daughter duo some other members-- two women, who met the complainant near Saki Naka metro station to exchange the money on February 13. The women took the money worth Rs 5lakh from the victims and handed them a plastic bag, which reportedly consisted of 1,474 notes of $20, valued at Rs 20 lakh.

Police said that the conwomen asked the complainant and her father to not open the plastic bag here as it was unsafe to carry such an amount. They advised them to check the money after reaching home. The father-daughter duo, however, checked the bag in the car, only to find bundles of plain paper instead of US dollars. Having realised they were duped, the victim and her father approached Saki Naka Police and lodged a complaint against the gang of women who cheated them.