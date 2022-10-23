Mumbai: Family's hope for best medical college leads them to lose Rs 2 crore; 1 held, 2 wanted | Trombay Police

Mumbai: In yet another case of cheating, the Trombay Police have registered a case against three people for allegedly defrauding a family by promising a college-going member's admission to a prominent medical college.

Within this context, the trio managed to make a total of Rs. 2 crore off the family, between 2020 to 2022. Out of the three, one is arrested, while the other two are absconding.

The matter surfaced when the victim’s family approached the police on October 12. The complainant, Asim Sharma (59), spoke at length with the police about the entire matter and then lodged an FIR against the three people whom the family frequently interacted with.

“The family had first seen an advertisement in a newspaper about admission consultants whom they approached for (the complainant’s son) who had finished his MBBS,” said police sub-inspector Sharad Nanekar, of Trombay police station, who is part of the investigating team.

Read Also Mumbai: Two held for stealing from delivery salesmen in Trombay

According to him, they wanted the boy to pursue MS, which is a postgraduate degree in general surgery. For the same they wanted him to get into a renowned college, which is when the trio came into the picture.

Nanekar continued, “The two suspects (wanted) promised the family to get the boy into the best medical college and asked them to pay Rs. 28 lakh. The family did and patiently waited for them to respond. They kept on making excuses to the family after which they disappeared.”

The family was confused if it was actually a fraud or something else, which is when the third accused, identified as Rohan Hamant, 26, approached the family on the pretext of helping them “get back the lost money”.

“The two accused (absconding) are Nikhil Niranj and Sunil Kumar, who took Rs. 28 lakh. The duo then met Rohan at a dance bar and asked him to be part of their gang in order to make some money to which the latter agreed,” explained Nanekar.

Their plan allegedly was to make Rohan approach the family where he will say that the money they lost will be back if they let Rohan help them. “For this Rohan made the family even more money promising they will get everything in return. Rohan took Rs. 1,86,73,000 from the family and then flew away,” added Nanekar.

After the FIR, the police initiated the investigation by tracing Rohan’s whereabouts and that was the last transaction in the case between the family and the accused. With the assistance of informants, it was known that Rohan was in hiding for months, changing his identity and name and living in different hotels outside the Mumbai area. The police said that with the technical team’s assistance, Rohan was found in the Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai, from where he was apprehended by the police and brought to Trombay police station.

The trio in total managed to make Rs. 2,14,73,000 out of which only 30% was recovered by the police through Rohan. Based on the MO of the absconding accused, the police are investigating to find out where they are hiding. It is also known to the police that the two, with their MO, may have defrauded some families in the Pune area.

As of now, a case has been registered against the three under sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). 419 (punishment for cheating by personating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Read Also Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber warns citizens to stay safe from social media fraud