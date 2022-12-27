Mumbai: Family, friends bid tearful adieu to Tunisha Sharma

The last rites of actor Tunisha Sharma | FPJ

Mumbai: A tearful farewell was accorded to actor Tunisha Sharma by her family, friends, co-stars and fans at the Hindu municipal crematorium in the Goddev area of Bhayandar (east) on Tuesday afternoon.

Her body which was kept at the morgue in the civil hospital in Bhayandar (east) reached her residential apartment at around 3 pm on Tuesday.

Starring as Shehzaadi Mariam in the serial Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, Tunisha Sharma has appeared in several TV shows and a few films.

The 20-year-old actor who lived in the New Golden Nest area of Indralok in Bhayandar (east) had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial in Vasai on December 24.

Several television stars including- Kanwar Dhillon, Vishal Jethwa, Shivin Narang, hair stylist- Shyam Bhatia and director Abbas Alibhai paid their last respects at her home and cremation ground.

FPJ

An inconsolable Vanita Sharma (Tunisha’s mother) broke down while her daughter's last rites were being performed at the crematorium.

Residents of the building in which Tunisha stayed with her mother had also gathered in large numbers to pay their last respects.

FPJ

The sister and mother of co-star Sheezan Khan who has been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide also arrived at the crematorium ground to offer their condolences.

The family had recently shifted to the 18th floor apartment in the C-wing of Sonam Indraprastha building in the New Golden Nest area of Bhayandar (east).

A condolence meeting in memory of the late actor will be held in Chandigarh on 5, January, said Tunisha’s maternal uncle.