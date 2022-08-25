Mumbai families nurture century-old legacy of welcoming ‘green’ Ganesh

Mumbai-based Jaykar family creates Ganpati idol with rice every year | Ashutosh M Shukla

Ahead of the fast-approaching Ganpati festival, three families have started preparations for welcoming Bappa in an environment-friendly manner, which is also the enduring legacy of their previous generations.

The forefathers of Surendra Joshi started the century-old tradition of celebrating Ganeshotsav, while also caring for mother nature. Walking in the footsteps of his ancestors, Joshi bids adieu to Bappa by immersing the idol in a bucket, and then pours the same water and idol's soil into plants.

“This tradition has passed through generations. This is the 114th year of our celebrations in this manner. We get eco-friendly idol from the person we have been buying. In COVID times, I did immersion at home instead of going to Chowpatty,” said Joshi.

Another family of Jayakars came up with the ingenious craft of designing the shape of a Ganpati idol with rice. Tracing back the family's artistic practice all the way back to 100 years, Rajan Jayakar said, “For the last 64 years, I have been doing this. My grandfather and father did the same during their times. We have always made Ganpati of the same design with the same quantity of rice.”

Describing the microscopic process of making the Ganpati with rice, he said that the grains are taken in a measured amount with the help of an instrument like tipri.

Elated over the unfaltering design every year, Rajan said, “The visitors at my home tell me that every year the Ganpati shape has come out the same.” After the festival ends, he feeds the used rice to the fishes.

The third family of Velkars has been welcoming the bappa for the past 105 years. Earlier, they made an idol themselves and decked it with silver. Later, they bought a silver-made bust and have been worshipping the same for several years.

“We have many idols at home. But, the one we pray is made of silver. Every festival we place it for Puja, immerse it outside our home and put it back. The particular idol is used only for praying and no new idol is bought at home,” said Rahul Velkar.