Mumbai: Families Desperately Search For 8 Missing People After Deadly MIDC Chemical Plant Blast

A total of eight missing persons' family members have been searching for their beloved ones since yesterday after a reactor blast at Amudan Chemical Private company in MIDC phase 2 on Thursday. Eight people died, while 64 were injured following a reactor blast at Amudan Chemical company.

The missing person's name- (1)Vishal Sunil Porwal, 40, resident of Badlapur, (2) Rakesh Varmadin Rajpurohit,41 worked in the Saptavarne company, (3) Sirajuddin Ahmad, 24, who worked in the Amber chemical company (4) Satyanarayan Rajbhar,40, who worked in Amber chemical company (5) Dhaval Wadhani, 38 worked in Amber chemical, (6) Bharat Gorakhnath Jaiswal,40, Amber chemical,(7) Monishkumar Yadav,22 worked in Amber chemical company, (8) Ravi Kumar,40 resident of Sonarpada.

Kamlesh Gaud, 19, who worked in Autocolour company in MIDC Phase 2, said, 'I, along with eight friends, have been looking for Sirajuddin Ahmad since the blast occurred.

I dialed Ahmad 100 times after 30 minutes of the blast, but the phone did not pick up. I informed my friends about Ahmad.' Gaud mentioned that Ahmad belonged to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and had been working in an Amber chemical company for the last year and a half as a laborer. Gaud and all his friends searched every hospital as instructed by the police and fire officials, but Ahmad has not been found yet. Three bodies were discovered on the premises of the Amber company after waiting at the blast spot since 6.30. A doctor from the hospital asked Gaud to come to the post-mortem room, but he couldn't identify Ahmad. Ahmad's father and brother boarded a train from Azamgarh and will be arriving by Saturday.

"Dinesh Kumar Rajbhar, a brother-in-law of the missing person Satyanarayan Rajbhar, 40, said that Satyanarayan worked in Amber Chemical Company for the last 10 years. He had four children, a wife, and parents living in Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. He earned 15000 per month. Rekha Devi, the wife of the missing Satyanarayan, called his phone around 1 pm to inquire whether lunch was done and asked about his health condition. Subsequently, around 3 pm, Rekha Devi tried calling Satyanarayan again, but he did not respond. Rekha Devi then contacted another relative who lived near her husband's factory and was informed about a blast at the factory. She informed her husband's brother, Hraday Rajbhar, who worked in Bhiwandi. They all rushed to the spot on Thursday around 4 pm to inquire about Satyanarayan, but none of the officials helped as they were all engaged in dousing the fire," Said Dinesh Kumar Rajbhar."

Hraday Rajbhar said, "I have been looking for him since Thursday. One of the officials told me to go to the hospital and register the missing person's name. I, along with relatives and friends, rushed to the hospital. I could not identify my brother as the skin, hair, and eyes were completely charred. The body cannot be identified until the DNA test is conducted by the doctors."

Sachin Londhe, a friend of the missing person Vishal Podwal, said that Vishal worked at Cosmo company six months ago in Dombivli Phase 2. Podwal lived with his son and wife, Pritiksha Podwal, in Badlapur.

Podwal did not come home on Thursday around 11 PM. Londhe, speaking with FPJ, said that when Vishal did not come home late at night, Pritiksha Podwal informed me. After that, my family, friends, and I searched for Vishal around the Badlapur station premises and other places until 3 AM. Then I called one of my friends who lives in Dombivli and told him that Vishal was missing. After that, my friend went to the Manpada police station and filed a missing complaint. Later we all approached to blast spot and then hospital.