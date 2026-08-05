Mumbai: Fake Parking Attendants Allegedly Extort ₹500 From Motorists In Fort Area; FIR Registered After Threats Of Vehicle Damage

Representational Image | File Pic

Mumbai: A case has been registered at MRA Marg Police Station after a Mumbai resident alleged that a group of unauthorised men posing as BMC parking attendants illegally collected parking charges from him and threatened to damage his vehicle if he refused to pay.

According to the FIR, the complainant had parked his vehicle at the MCGM Pay and Park facility in the Fort area on August 4. When he returned, a group of men allegedly demanded Rs 500 as parking charges. When the complainant questioned the amount and asked for a valid receipt, the accused allegedly insisted on the payment and claimed they were authorised to collect the fee.

The FIR states that the complainant attempted to pay through a QR code displayed at the spot. However, after scanning the code, he allegedly realised that it was linked to a private individual rather than an official BMC or authorised parking operator. The complainant then refused to make the payment and questioned the legitimacy of the collection.

Accused Threatened Of Damaging Vehicle

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly became aggressive, abused him and threatened that his vehicle would be damaged if he did not pay the demanded amount. Fearing for his safety and the safety of his vehicle, the complainant approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Police have registered FIR No. 387/2026 at MRA Marg Police Station and launched an investigation into the alleged illegal collection of parking fees and intimidation of motorists. Cops are expected to verify whether the accused were authorised to operate the parking facility and whether similar complaints have been reported from the area.

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