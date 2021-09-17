Mumbai: Fake GST officials flee with Rs 11 lakh

The LT Marg police has registered an offence of cheating and impersonation against four Goods and Services Tax (GST) officers after they allegedly raided an office of angadiya (courier) services in Kalbadevi area in South Mumbai and took ₹11 lakh from the office on Tuesday.

According to the police, on Tuesday evening, four persons posing as GST officials barged into the angadiya in Kalbadevi area on the pretext of raid. The officials also showed their ID cards. As per the complaint, the accused took ₹11 lakh in cash before leaving the office. A day later, the owner approached the police after which the LT Marg police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Wednesday.

“We have registered an offence under the IPC sections 170, 171, 419, 420 and 34, and our investigation is underway,” said an officer from the LT Marg police station.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 07:27 AM IST