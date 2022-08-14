Mumbai: Fake cops empty Omani visitor’s wallet

Representative Photo |

An Oman resident visiting Mumbai with his parents for their medical treatment was allegedly duped by a gang of fake cops, including a woman. In a complaint to the Colaba police on Saturday, the man said he was accosted by four people who claimed they had information that he was carrying hashish and demanded to check his wallet and his wife’s purse. In the process, they forcibly took foreign currency valued at Rs 1.56 lakh.

On Friday, at around 10.30 pm, after dinner, he and his wife left for a medical shop. Around 11 pm, at a pharmacy shop near Strand cinema, a white car with three men and a woman stopped near them.

One of the men then asked in Hindi which language he understood. The complainant told the man that he speaks Arabic, after which the person, claiming to be a cop, said that he had learnt that he was carrying hashish. The frightened complainant allowed the accused to check his wallet and his wife’s purse. The man, however, forcibly took out the money and sped towards the Colaba market.