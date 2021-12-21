e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 10:35 AM IST

Mumbai: Extortion case against gangster Suresh Pujari for threatening to kill company director

FPJ Web Desk
Gangster Suresh Pujari | File

An extortion case registered against gangster Suresh Pujari, at Vakola Police Station for threatening to kill a director of a company over not paying him money. The matter has been forwarded to Anti-Extortion Cell.

He is currently in ATS custody.

Two months after he was nabbed by the Philippines Police, dreaded absconder gangster Suresh Pujari has been deported to India and will face charges for nearly two dozen serious crimes in Mumbai, officials said here on Wednesday.

In mid-October, he was nabbed by the Paranaque Police's Fugitive Search Unit in southern Manila metropolitan region and the extradition process was initiated, culminating in his deportation late on Tuesday to New Delhi.

Pujari was handed over to a team of Intelligence Bureau and Central Bureau of Investigations after he landed at New Delhi airport, returning to the country after absconding for 15 years.

Suresh Pujari is a relative of another notorious gangster, Ravi Pujari, who was deported from Senegal in Africa to India in February 2020, and is currently in custody being probed by central agencies and police of Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 10:35 AM IST
