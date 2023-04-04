Mumbai: Expedite MUTP-3A works, CM Shinde tells Railway officials | File pic

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday asked railway officials to expedite the ongoing projects under Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3A. He also assured to extend help for the issues related to the projects.

Earlier on Monday, Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis took a review of projects executed by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), a 50:50 joint venture between the state government and the Railway ministry.

22k unauthorised structures

There are over 22,000 unauthorised structures spread across 57 hectares of railway land in Mumbai divisions of both zonal railways, including those in the safety zone and where expansion projects are planned.

Shinde asked the railways to draw up a rehabilitation scheme for encroachers, on the lines of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), to expedite capacity augmentation projects

Asked about the funding of over Rs 33,000 crore for the MUTP-3A project, a senior railway official said, “Till date, no funds have been released. However, CM directed officials to release Rs100 crore as soon as possible.”

The MUTP 3 A projects include an extension of the Harbour line from Goregaon to Borivli, fifth and sixth lines between Borivli and Virar, fourth line between Kalyan and Asangaon, fourth line between Kalyan and Badlapur, communication-based train control system on CR and WR, station improvement, and procurement of 210 AC rakes.