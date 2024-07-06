 Mumbai: EOW Arrests Film Financer Yusuf Lakdawala's Son In ₹45 Cr Cheating Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: EOW Arrests Film Financer Yusuf Lakdawala's Son In ₹45 Cr Cheating Case

Mumbai: EOW Arrests Film Financer Yusuf Lakdawala's Son In ₹45 Cr Cheating Case

Lakdwala, who was arrested by the enforcement directorate in a case, died in 2021.

Ankit SalviUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 07:45 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: EOW Arrests Film Financer Yusuf Lakdawala's Son In ₹45 Cr Cheating Case | Representative image

Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested late developer and film financer Yusuf Lakdawala's son Firoz and his company's chartered accountant Akbar Peerbou in a cheating case involving Rs 45 crore on Friday.

Lakdawala's son is accused of usurping several of family properties and cheating his step mother of her share in company’s share in connivance with CA Akbar Peerbhoy. In May, EOW booked firoz, for cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

Read Also
Mumbai: Police Busts Illicit Weapons Racket, 3 Arrested Including Supplier From Mirzapur; Recover 7...
article-image

Lakdawala, who was arrested by the enforcement directorate in a case, died in 2021. His second wife Shabina has lodged a complaint in the EOW against Firoz.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: EOW Arrests Film Financer Yusuf Lakdawala's Son In ₹45 Cr Cheating Case

Mumbai: EOW Arrests Film Financer Yusuf Lakdawala's Son In ₹45 Cr Cheating Case

Editorial: Government Healthcare Is In Shambles

Editorial: Government Healthcare Is In Shambles

Mumbai: 4 Booked For Allegedly Hacking, Stealing Data Worth ₹80 Lakh From Previous Employer

Mumbai: 4 Booked For Allegedly Hacking, Stealing Data Worth ₹80 Lakh From Previous Employer

Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Railway Ticket Clerk Booked For Allegedly Molesting Woman, Under Influence Of...

Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Railway Ticket Clerk Booked For Allegedly Molesting Woman, Under Influence Of...

Maharashtra: Ahmednagar Special Court Denies Interim Bail To Civic Chief In ₹9.3 Lakh Bribery Case

Maharashtra: Ahmednagar Special Court Denies Interim Bail To Civic Chief In ₹9.3 Lakh Bribery Case