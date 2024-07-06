Mumbai: EOW Arrests Film Financer Yusuf Lakdawala's Son In ₹45 Cr Cheating Case | Representative image

Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested late developer and film financer Yusuf Lakdawala's son Firoz and his company's chartered accountant Akbar Peerbou in a cheating case involving Rs 45 crore on Friday.

Lakdawala's son is accused of usurping several of family properties and cheating his step mother of her share in company’s share in connivance with CA Akbar Peerbhoy. In May, EOW booked firoz, for cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

Lakdawala, who was arrested by the enforcement directorate in a case, died in 2021. His second wife Shabina has lodged a complaint in the EOW against Firoz.