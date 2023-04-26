Mumbai: Elgar accused seeks permission to appear for law entrance test | Representative Image

Mumbai: Cultural activist Sagar Gorkhe has moved a special court conducting the Bhima-Koregaon case in which he is an accused, the permission to appear for the common entrance test for a three-year law course.

The plea was made through advocate Deepa Punjani who informed the court that Gorkhe’s hallticket is yet to be generated and that he be permitted to appear for the examination at the assigned examination centre, which is as yet unknown.

The court was further informed that the examination is likely to be on May 2 or May 3 and hence that the jail authorities be directed to escort him to the venue. The court has called for the prosecuting agency - the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to respond to the plea. Gorkhe is accused by the prosecution to be a member of Kabir Kala Manch, which it claims is a frontal organisation of the banned terror organisation Communist Party of India (Maoist). He and other activists had allegedly given provocative speeches that led to riots after the programme.