Mumbai Eid Milad Procession Violence: Stone Pelting, Clashes Reported Between 2 Groups In Parel; Banners Allegedly Torn, Slogans Raised During March - VIDEOS |

Mumbai: Tension briefly prevailed in Mumbai's Parel-Chinchpokli area on Wednesday night, August 26, after a scuffle and stone pelting were reported between two groups during an Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession. Police said the situation was brought under control and is now completely peaceful, with heavy security deployed in the area.

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According to reports, the incident took place near Laxmi Cottage Building in Parel after slogans were allegedly raised from both sides, triggering a verbal altercation and clashes. Stone pelting was also reported during the confrontation.

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Videos Of Violence Go Viral

Several videos surfaced on the internet showing a massive roadblock by the crowd after the altercation. Individuals from both sides can be seen arguing and being chased by the police amid the violence. Cops can also be seen dispersing the mob using force.

Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner (Law and Order) Dr Manoj Sharma said senior officers were present at the spot and appealed to people not to believe rumours. "There is no such issue anymore. Senior officers are on-site, and the situation is completely calm. Please do not believe rumours," Sharma told ANI.

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Following the incident, police deployed additional personnel in Parel, Chinchpokli and surrounding areas as a precautionary measure. Roads leading towards Parel-Chinchpokli were also reportedly blocked from multiple sides to prevent further escalation.

Byculla-Lalbaug-Parel Bridge Shut

The Byculla-to-Lalbaug-Parel bridge was also closed to vehicular traffic following the incident. Vehicles were diverted through alternate routes as police maintained heightened security in the area.

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A Parel resident told IANS that the situation had returned to normal after the minor scuffle and stone pelting near Laxmi Cottage. He claimed that occasional incidents of this nature had been reported in the area over the past few years.

Banners Allegedly Torn, Slogan Raised

According to the resident, the initial scuffle reportedly took place around 7 pm, while tension escalated around 9 pm near Laxmi Cottage, where banners were allegedly torn and slogans were raised.

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He also claimed that some people were detained or arrested following the clashes and that several others sustained injuries. The injured were reportedly taken to KEM Hospital in Parel for treatment.

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Morning Visuals Show Calm After Chaos

Morning visuals from Laxmi cottage in the Parel-Chinchpokli area showed quiet scenes after the clashes in the night. Police have been deployed in the area. Traffic can be seen moving normally and shops can be seen opened early morning.

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The resident further linked the tension to an earlier incident in Mazgaon during the Mazgaoncha Morya procession, where eggs were allegedly thrown from a building while a Ganesh idol was being carried through the area.

Police, however, have urged citizens to avoid spreading unverified information. Senior officers remained deployed in the area to monitor the situation and maintain law and order. Authorities said the situation is currently under control and appealed to residents and commuters to remain calm.

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