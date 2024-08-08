Mumbai: Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar Launches 'Safe Web For Children' Initiative To Combat Online Exploitation

Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar | Sanjay Tambe

Mumbai, [7 Aug]: The Education Department is unwavering in its support of the 'Safe Web for Children' initiative, a program aimed at preventing online sexual exploitation of children. This initiative, a collaborative effort between the State Child Rights Protection Commission and Child Fund India, is set to be implemented across schools to ensure the safety and well-being of children online, assured Maharashtra's Education Minister, Deepak Kesarkar.

The inauguration ceremony of the 'Safe Web for Children' program, jointly organized by the Maharashtra State Child Rights Protection Commission, the Women and Child Development Commissionerate, and Child Fund India, took place at Sahyadri Guest House with great enthusiasm.

Speaking at the event, Kesarkar emphasized the importance of this significant initiative in creating a safe environment for children, stressing that the Education Department will soon issue circulars to involve schools directly in this mission.

Minister Kesarkar highlighted that children need to be safeguarded from crimes and that a conducive environment should be fostered for their growth and safety. He commended Advocate Sushiben Shah for her modern approach in seeking justice for children and assured swift action in disseminating guidelines to schools.

Minister of Women and Child Welfare, Aditi Tatkare, addressed the pervasive issue of children's exposure to social media from a very young age. She underscored the necessity of understanding cyber safety, the appropriate use of mobile devices, and the upcoming government child policy, urging the Child Rights Protection Commission and Child Fund India to provide valuable input on these matters. Tatkare also expressed gratitude to Advocate Sushiben Shah for her tireless efforts in supporting women and children through various initiatives.

Advocate Sushiben Shah, Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Child Rights Protection Commission, noted the ubiquity of internet usage and the potential dangers it poses to children, especially in the realm of cybercrimes such as financial fraud and sexual exploitation.

Shah stressed the importance of spreading awareness about these issues and providing children with a platform to voice their concerns without fear of being trolled or facing insecurity.

The event was also attended by Special Inspector General of Police for Women and Child Atrocities Prevention, Suhas Varkhe; Commissioner of Women and Child Development, Prashant Narnaware; Commissioner of Integrated Child Development Scheme, Kailas Pagare; and Deputy Commissioner of Police for Cyber Crime, Mumbai, Dutta Nalawade.

They provided crucial information on the measures to prevent sexual abuse of children, the responsibilities of parents, the functioning of cybercrime units, awareness campaigns for children and parents, and the available helplines for children's safety.