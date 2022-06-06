Mumbai: ED to arrest Sanjay Chhabria | Photo: Representative Image

After Radius Group MD Sanjay Chhabria was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the DHFL - Yes Bank scam case and is at present in judicial custody, he is expected to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED on Monday approached a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and filed an application for production of Chhabria before the special court. The court then sent a letter of request to the CBI court in whose custody the builder is.

It also directed the ED to produce him before it immediately after taking him in custody. The CBI court received the PMLA court’s letter the same day and directed the Arthur Road jail authority to hand over Chhabria’s custody to the ED’s officers as per its order.