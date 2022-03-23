Mumbai: ED on lookout for Nandkishor Chaturvedi who provided loans to company owned by CM Uddhav Thackeray's relative

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is on the lookout for alleged shell companies operator Nandkishor Chaturvedi who had been off the agency's radar for past many months. The ED had also earlier communicated to Chaturvedi to get his statement recorded in the case, but the latter never responded, says agency officials.

The ED on March 06, 2017 had recorded money laundering case against Pushpak Bullion and group companies, under the provisions of PMLA for allegedly laundering money in the post demonetisation period. In September 2017, ED had arrested CN Patel of Pushpak Bullion, Mumbai for allegedly purchasing 285 kilograms of gold post demonetisation with laundered money.

In November 2017, the ED had provisionally attached immovable and movable properties of Pushpak Bullion to the tune of Rs 21.46 crore belonging to Mahesh Patel, CN Patel, their family members and companies controlled by them.

The ED investigation has revealed that Mahesh Patel had siphoned off and layered funds of Pushpak group concern M/s Pushpak Realty in connivance with Nandkishore Chaturvedi (Accommodation Entry provider).

According to the ED officials, accommodation entries are provided by shell companies who channel the unaccounted income back into the books of accounts of business establishments by disguising it as loan or share capital. This is a widely used method by tax evaders.

M/s Pushpak Realty Developer in the garb of sale, transferred funds to the tune of Rs 20.02 crore to the entities controlled by Nandkishore Chaturvedi after layering it through various connected/ unconnected entities, the agency's investigation had revealed.

As per the ED, Nandkishor Chaturvedi, who is an accountant and is originally from Uttar Pradesh, also allegedly operates a number of shell companies. Chaturvedi is suspected to be close to people having political affiliation and his role is being probed in turning black money into white through his network of shell companies. The ED officials did not confirm if Chaturvedi has sneaked out of the country.

Chaturvedi further transferred the money through his shell company M/s Humsafar Dealer Private Limited in the garb of extending unsecured loans in excess of Rs 30 crore to M/s Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiri Pvt. Ltd, the company which is owned and controlled by Shridhar Madhav Patankar, brother-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the agency had claimed.

"The money siphoned off by Mahesh Patel in connivance with Nandkishore Chaturvedi was parked in the real estate projects by Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt. Ltd," the ED had claimed in a statement.

On Tuesday ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 6.45 crore in the case of M/s Pushpak Bullion, one of the Group companies of Pushpak Group. The said attachment included 11 Residential flats in Neelambari project in Thane belonging to Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt. Ltd.

