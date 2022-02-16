Mumbai: ED intensifies probe against people associated with Dawood's hawala and betting operations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Wednesday said that they are scrutinising the hawala operations of Dawood Ibrahim gang and have identified some key hawala traders and those involved in betting and having alleged association with the D-company.

According to the agency sources, the ED officials are scrutinising the hawala transactions in which the money generated through alleged illegal activities of Dawood gang goes to a middle-east country through hawala channel. "The said money ultimately reaches Pakistan," said an official associated with the probe.

The sources claimed that they have identified some hawala traders and four to five persons actively involved in Dawood's illegal businesses including betting and real estate dealing. "The illegitimate money generated through these businesses usually involve hawala operations," said the official.

Meanwhile, the ED officials had again called Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit to submit some documents, which the ED wanted him to submit in connection with their probe.

The ED has also sought a production warrant from the concerned court to take custody of Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar from Thane jail to examine him in the case.

The ED on Tuesday had carried out searches at multiple locations in Mumbai, in connection with a money laundering probe the agency had initiated against Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. The ED searches have come after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently registered an offence against Dawood and six others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 08:37 PM IST