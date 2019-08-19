Mumbai: ED calls Raj Thackeray in mill matter

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. Sources said he has been asked to be present in the ED office on August 22.

It was confirmed by MNS leaders late in night that such a notice has indeed been received. It is understood that Raj Thackeray’s role in the purchase of Kohinoor Mill No 3 is under lens.

Though Raj failed to inflict any damage on the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he has tremendous nuisance value and can make a difference in a close contest.

The ED notice, party sources said, was part of the saffron strategy to keep him engrossed in the Kohinoor matter and out of the political mainstream.

These sources said their leader cannot be gagged by such manipulation; rather, it will backfire on the powers that be. They have also threatened to take to the streets.

Any such protests – which are intrinsic part of Raj’s high decibel agitational politics -- could give and extra dimension to the different strands of State politics.