Mumbai: ED attaches movable & immovable properties worth ₹4.09 Cr of jewellers, his associates in PMLA case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) attached movable and immovable

properties worth Rs 4.09 Crore belonging to Deepak Kumar, Ramesh Kadel and their business associates in an alleged money laundering case.

Deepak Kumar, director of Naina Jewellers and Yogeshwar Diamonds was arrested in March this year after remaining elusive for six years until the Immigration Bureau detained him at Delhi Airport on return from Dubai.

Rs 304 crore loans with fake bills of entry

The probe agency investigating money laundering case based on FIR registered by Mumbai Police Economic Offence Wing on complaint of IndusInd Bank for siphoning Rs 304 crore loans with fake bills of entry.

ED had booked businessman Vijay Kothari and five others for cheating IndusInd Bank and detected fraudulental Rs 518 crore transferred abroad to Hong Kong based companies. Deepak Kumar was one of the beneficiaries of the fraud.

