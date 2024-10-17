Mumbai: ED Attaches ₹85 Crore In Assets In Shivajirao Bhosale Sahakari Bank Money Laundering Case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) |

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth Rs85 crore in Pune, Solapur, and Ahmednagar, belonging to Mangaldas Vittahlrao Bandal, Hanumant Sambhaji Khemdhare, Satish alias Yatish Jadav in the money laundering case of Shivajirao Bhosale Sahakari Bank Limited (SBSBL).

The investigation has revealed that Bandal availed loans from SBSBL in the name of local businessmen and farmers by leveraging his influence and close association with Anil Bhosale, the SBSBL chairman.

He also allegedly used the land of farmers as mortgaged properties, significantly inflating values, as noted in the forensic audit report. Khemdhare, the then-loan superintendent, allegedly sanctioned fraudulent loans from 2007 to 2013.