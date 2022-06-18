Mumbai: Economic Offences Wing arrest four in two cases of cheating

Representative Pic |

The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested four accused in two different cases of cheating.

According to EOW officers, the first case was being probed by the Housing II unit of the EOW in April this year by Anil Haldankar (65), a retiree who now stays in Kandivali.

Officials said that in February 2019, Haldankar had bought a flat in Kandivali for Rs 73 lakh from the three accused, identified as Rajesh Sawla (53), Ashwin Mistry (51) and Jayesh Rami (63). However, he later found that the accused had earlier sold the same flat to another party and had also taken a loan against it, after which he filed a complaint with the Charkop police. The case was subsequently transferred to the EOW on orders of the Bombay High Court.

“On the basis of technical investigation, we traced and arrested all the three accused in simultaneous raids conducted at different locations in the city on Saturday,” an EOW officer said.

Meanwhile, the second case was registered with the Shivaji Park police station in May this year and subsequently transferred to the General Cheating unit of the EOW a day later.

The police said that the accused in the case, Ramakant Jadhav, was lured into investing Rs 15 crore by the accused, Mangesh Sawant, in a construction project he had undertaken in central Mumbai. However, Sawant did not complete the project within the given deadline and did not give Jadhav the promised returns on his investment. An FIR was subsequently registered against Sawant, who was arrested on Saturday.