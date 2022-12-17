e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Economic Offence Wing of Police nabs builder Jagdish Ahuja from Punjab; wanted in several cheating cases

Both father and son have duped people of crores on false promises. His son Gautam Ahuja is still absconding.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Mumbai Police Economic Offence Wing arrested builder Jagdish Ahuja from Punjab on Saturday. The accused is wanted in 3 cheating cases with EOW.

They have 335 cases of Negotiable Instrument Act against them.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited

