Mumbai: Economic Offence Wing of Police nabs builder Jagdish Ahuja from Punjab; wanted in several cheating cases

Mumbai Police Economic Offence Wing arrested builder Jagdish Ahuja from Punjab on Saturday. The accused is wanted in 3 cheating cases with EOW.
Both father and son have duped people of crores on false promises. His son Gautam Ahuja is still absconding.
They have 335 cases of Negotiable Instrument Act against them.
This is a breaking story. More details are awaited
