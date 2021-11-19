Mumbai: E-commerce company lodges complaint against imposters trying to dupe people

A leading e-commerce company having its office at Vikhroli has lodged a complaint with the police stating that some unknown fraudsters had been approaching people claiming to be company officials and are trying to dupe unsuspecting people claiming that they have won a lucky draw and inducing them to pay money to claim the prize. The company has stated in their complaint that they have received emails from at least 300 people so far informing them about the alleged fraud.



According to the police, the complainant in the case works as an assistant manager (legal) of the e-commerce company. As per the complainant, on October 21, a senior official from the customer service operation department had informed that complaints from ten people were received on the email of the company. The said complaints had stated that some unknown persons had contacted them on mobile phone and claimed to be calling from the company.



"The caller informed the victims that they had won a lucky draw from the company. The accused who impersonated company officials also sent a page containing lucrative offers to the customers on their WhatsApp numbers. The fraudsters also sent a bogus letter which had the signature of the CEO of the company. The accused also misused the company's logo and tradename. The accused also sent bogus invoices of the company to people and provided them with some bank details and asked them to pay GST on the said accounts," said a police officer.



He added, "The affected persons have also provided at least 21 numbers of the fraudsters to the company in their emails. The accused persons had tried to dupe people and defame the company by using its name and logo. The company has stated in their complaint that the accused are still calling people with the intention to dupe them and the company has so far received emails from at least 300 people in this regard."



A case has been registered in the matter under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

