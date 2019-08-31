Mumbai: Duo ask for medical assistance, dupe scores, arrested

Mumbai: Sion police has arrested two fraudsters for duping many people on various reasons. The duo have been identified as Salim Naviwala, 50, and Navinchadra Pandya, 65.

According to Sion police, Salim is originally from Rajkot in Guajrat and speaks fluent Gujarati. Before targeting any person, he usually takes details of his target and then he used to call them over phone. Since he has details of his targets, it helps to connect with then.

After this, he used to demand money by claiming various reasons. Sometimes, he used to say he met with an accident and required money urgently, while in some cases, he posed as a police officer and demanded money.

On Thursday, Salim called a businessman from Mira Road named Vallabhbhai Sudhani. Salim claimed he is a police officer from Rajkot and said that he met with an accident while coming from Rajkot.

He furthered claimed that his son had serious injuries in the accident and he is in urgent need of money for his medication. The businessman trusted him and went to Kokilaben hospital in Andheri and gave him Rs 47,500.

While taking the money, Salim showed him medicines for his son. Sudhani saw a glimpse of the packet which appeared to be a piece of bread. On Friday, Salim again called the businessman and said that his son had died during the treatment and he requires Rs 92,000 to take his body back to Rajkot.

Sudhani first approached police in Mira Road who asked him to visit the Sion police station as Salim had called him to Sion hospital. After learning about the cheat, Sion police laid a trap and apprehended the duo while accepting the money. The duo has confessed of duping at least five people in the same way.