Mumbai: Hydroponic Weed worth Rs 1.5 cr smuggled from USA seized by NCB, one held

In two separate operations, the officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have seized 1.770 kilograms of Hydroponic Weed valued at Rs 1.50 crore at the Foreign Post Office. The said consignments of contraband had originated from the United States of America, agency officials claimed on Saturday. The NCB has arrested a receiver of one of the consignments.

Speaking about the first operation, an NCB official said, "On the basis of specific input, 850 grams of Hydroponic Weed (Ganja) was seized at Foreign Post Office in Mumbai on Friday. The parcel was inbound from the USA. Further, in follow-up operation, we intercepted the actual receiver of the seized consignment from Tardeo, in the late night of Friday."

He added, "On preliminary interrogation, it is revealed that he is a history-sheeter criminal and has ten criminal cases registered against him. He is working for a notorious drug trafficker in Mumbai."

In the second operation, the NCB officials seized 920 grams of Hydroponic Weed at Foreign Post Office on Friday. The said parcel was also inbound from the USA. The NCB had registered two separate offences in the matter and are probing further. "We are probing who had sent these drugs from abroad and if the contraband was meant for local supply in Mumbai," the official said.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 06:58 PM IST