Mumbai: Drugs worth ₹40 lakh seized; 5 held

Mumbai: In separate raids, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) seized drugs worth Rs40 lakh and arrested five people from different areas of the city.
Beginning on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the action involved the ANC units of Worli, Ghatkopar and Bandra. The highest seizure of Rs15 lakh was made by the Worli unit which impounded 75 gm of MD. Around 160 people were arrested for drug-related offences under the Mumbai police's 'All Out Operation'.
