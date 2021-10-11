Mumbai: Drug seizure done in NCB office, claims Nawab Malik

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Spokesman Nawab Malik stepped up attacks against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), claiming that the drug seizure had not been made on board of cruise or at the terminal as it was pretty visible from the video released by the NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede that it was done in his office.

Replying to former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ statement that NCB also released a person linked to NCP leader’s son as he was clean. “However, I am saying that there were in all 11 people detained for questioning, of which three were let off, including a brother in law of the BJP leader Mohit Kambhoj (Bharatiya). However, NCB has said there were 14 people. My team and I assessed the video footage and found 11 people, of which three were let off, including a brother-in-law of the BJP leader Mohit Kambhoj (Bharatiya). He asked the NCB to release the footage in this regard,’’ he said.

The Minority Affair Minister said the NCB should release the video footage of three released people and reiterated that they were released following BJP leaders’ instructions. He claimed that the NCB’s entire operation was fake and to gain publicity by defaming the Mumbai film industry and the state government.

Malik reiterated his allegation of collusion between NCB and BJP.

On the announcement by Kambhoj to file a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against him, Malik said he was waiting for the same. “I thank them for their move to file a defamation suit. I think they have calculated my brand value worth Rs 100 crore. I will reply to the suit,’’ he noted.

To Kambhoj’s statement that Malik was engaged in the scrap business, Malik said he was proud about doing legal business. “I have not duped the bullion market nor been involved in gold smuggling. I have not cheated any bank. But the CBI has raided them (Kambhoj) and therefore has not been active in BJP,’’ he answered.

Malik asked BJP leaders not to give Hindu-Muslim colour to the cruise drug seizure case.

He said NCB should hand over KP Gosavi (private investigator), who is reported absconding in a case registered in 2018 in Pune, to the Mumbai Police. Incidentally, Gosavi was one of the witnesses in the case.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:55 AM IST