Mumbai: 'Drug-Free Society Message Must Reach Every Household,' Says Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha | file photo

Mumbai: In the backdrop of the recent incident involving drug consumption at NESCO, an important meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Cabinet Minister and Co-Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District, Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha.



On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha had announced that a year-long anti-drug campaign would be implemented across the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area. With the approval of Hon. Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, the Home Department has issued a Government Resolution and constituted a high-level committee in this regard, with Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha serving as its Chairman. Today's meeting marked the first meeting of this high-level committee.

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Detailed discussions were held during the meeting on implementing the anti-drug campaign more effectively. Taking the occasion of June 26, observed as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, a comprehensive public awareness campaign has been planned. As part of this initiative, simultaneous online programs will be organized on June 26 at important locations such as schools, colleges, housing societies, gymnasiums, sports clubs, and municipal ward offices.



Under this campaign, various activities will be conducted throughout the year, and a monthly schedule has also been prepared for the same.





The campaign will see active participation from the Municipal Corporation, Women and Child Development Department, Education Department, and Police Administration, along with coordinated support from all other departments. To create special awareness among school and college students, tools such as posters, short films, street plays, jingles, songs, and various competitions will be utilized.



On this occasion, Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha stated, “Under the guidance of Hon. Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, the anti-drug campaign is being implemented effectively across the state. June 26 is not merely a single day, but an important occasion that reminds us of our responsibility to guide society in the right direction. Particularly in view of increasing substance abuse among youth, it is essential for the government and society to come together and ensure that the message of a drug-free society reaches every household.”



The meeting was attended by Shrimati Aanchal Goyal (Mumbai City Collector), Shri. Saurabh Katiyar (Mumbai Suburban Collector), and other senior officials from the concerned departments.